Park Stone, Fields Grade Begin Leasing 99-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between two developers, Park Stone Management and Fields Grade, has begun leasing Le Léo, a 99-unit apartment building in Jersey City’s Journal Square district. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space and a rooftop terrace. Le Léo also houses ground-floor retail space. Rents start in the $2,500s for a one-bedroom apartment.