Park7 Group Completes 30-Story Student Housing Tower at University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Park7 Group has completed Icon, a 30-story student housing tower located near the University of Texas at Austin campus in the city’s West Campus neighborhood. The property offers 555 beds across 216 units in one- through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center, media room, game and lounge spaces and study areas. The community also offers four levels of below-ground parking. The development team for the project includes Hoar Construction, Rhode Partners, DCI Engineers, Blum Engineering, Wuest, Power Design, GMI, Southern Wall Systems and Kilgore Multifamily. Construction began in spring 2023 and topped out last fall.