Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Morgan Park will feature townhomes in two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 1,636 to 1,958 square feet.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Parkland Receives Zoning Approval for 124-Unit BTR Residential Development in Fayetteville, Georgia

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Alpharetta, Ga.-based Parkland Communities has secured zoning approval for the development of Morgan Park, a 124-unit build-to-rent townhome community to be located between East Laier and Booker avenues in Fayetteville, roughly 22 miles outside of Atlanta. Situated on 9.3 acres, Morgan Park will feature two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,636 to 1,958 square feet. Each townhome will feature a one-car garage and covered outdoor living space. Amenities at the property will include a clubhouse, pool, cabana and dedicated mail kiosk. Monthly rental rates at the community will begin at $2,400. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Rockpoint to Develop 1.5 MSF Industrial Property Within...

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Modera Encore...

NewPoint Provides $58M Refinancing for Apartment Community in...

Belmont Village Opens 10-Story Seniors Housing Community in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 68-Unit Apartment Complex Near...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Multifamily Project...

Greenlight Communities Breaks Ground on 159-Unit Cabana North...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Property...

Private Exchange Investor Buys Apartment Building in Torrance,...