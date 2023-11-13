Parkland Receives Zoning Approval for 124-Unit BTR Residential Development in Fayetteville, Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Alpharetta, Ga.-based Parkland Communities has secured zoning approval for the development of Morgan Park, a 124-unit build-to-rent townhome community to be located between East Laier and Booker avenues in Fayetteville, roughly 22 miles outside of Atlanta. Situated on 9.3 acres, Morgan Park will feature two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,636 to 1,958 square feet. Each townhome will feature a one-car garage and covered outdoor living space. Amenities at the property will include a clubhouse, pool, cabana and dedicated mail kiosk. Monthly rental rates at the community will begin at $2,400. A construction timeline was not disclosed.