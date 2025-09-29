Parkland Residential Begins Leasing 140-Unit Build-to-Rent Townhome Community in Sugar Hill, Georgia

SUGAR HILL, GA. — Parkland Residential, the build-to-rent (BTR) division of Parkland Communities, has begun leasing Park Ridge, a 140-unit BTR community located at 100 Park Summit Blvd. in Sugar Hill, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County.

Phase I of the development, which comprises 72 rear-entry, stacked townhomes, is underway. Parkland Residential has delivered a model home at Park Ridge that prospective renters can now tour.

Each unit will be configured in one of two floorplans: a three-bedroom, 1,950-square-foot townhome branded The Dogwood and a two-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot townhome branded The Laurel. All units will feature a one-car garage, separate tub and showers in the master bathroom and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet.