Parkland Residential Begins Vertical Construction for 114-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Parkland Residential has begun vertical construction at Sugarloaf Landing, a 114-unit build-to-rent residential community underway in Lawrenceville, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. Situated on 10 acres at 3440 Sugarloaf Parkway, the property will include rear-entry stacked townhomes, with each unit featuring two or three bedrooms and a one-car garage.

Parkland Residential says that the townhomes will span between 1,600 for a two-bedroom home and 1,950 square feet for a three-bedroom unit, with monthly rental rates starting at $2,400. Prim Properties will begin leasing at the property in October.

In addition to the townhomes, Sugarloaf Landing will feature a swimming pool with a cabana, playground, nature preserve, sidewalks and pocket parks.