Parkland Residential Breaks Ground on Build-for-Rent Townhome Property in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Leasing Activity, Multifamily, Southeast

Sweetwater Springs

Parkland Residential has begun leasing the townhomes at rents ranging from $1,950 to $2,300 per month.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Parkland Residential has broken ground on Sweetwater Springs, the company’s first build-for-rent (BFR) community. The property is located at 1510 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville, about 28 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The development will be completed by December 2021.

Managed by Lincoln Property Group, Sweetwater Springs will be one of the first BFR communities in Gwinnett County and the first stacked townhome property within the county. Parkland Residential has begun leasing the townhomes at rents ranging from $1,950 to $2,300 per month. The three-bedroom units total 1,950 square feet and offer two-and-a-half baths plus a loft. Two-bedroom units offer 1,630 square feet of total living space.

The rear-entry stacked townhomes in Sweetwater Springs will offer one-car garages and two- or three-bedroom units, including private owner’s suites with walk-in closets and baths featuring dual vanities. The open floor plans will feature kitchens that open into family rooms with covered outdoor living spaces.

NorthMarq arranged $12 million of construction financing through Trez Capital on behalf of Parkland Residential. The developer says it plans to build several more BFR communities over the next several years as it provides an attractive housing alternative for the middle class.

