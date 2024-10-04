Friday, October 4, 2024
Upon completion, Grove Landing will total 317 single-family rental homes.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentGeorgiaLoansSingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Parkland Residential Secures $57M Financing for Build-to-Rent Development Near Macon

by John Nelson

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — Parkland Residential has secured a $57 million loan for the financing of Grover Landing, a build-to-rent (BTR) residential community underway in Warner Robins, roughly 20 miles south of Macon, Ga. The loan will be used to refinance completed homes at the development, which will total 317 units.

Residences at the community range from two to four bedrooms in size. Amenities at the development include a swimming pool with a cabana, playground, pocket parks and a playfield, as well as yard maintenance, pest control, home repairs and appliances.

Avi Kozlowski, Thomas Wayda and Dante Distefano of Greystone arranged the financing through Encore Finance. Additionally, Synovus Bank will provide construction financing for newly built homes.

