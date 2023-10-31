Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Southern-Industrial-Center-Buckeye-AZ
The multi-building Southern Industrial Center in Buckeye, Ariz., features 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Parklane, Miramar Complete 1.2 MSF Southern Industrial Center in Buckeye, Arizona

by Amy Works

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Parklane Development Group and Miramar Industrial Partners have completed the development of Southern Industrial Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot, speculative, Class A industrial project in Buckeye.

Totaling 1.2 million square feet, Southern Industrial Center features 40-foot clear heights, 202 sectional overhead dock doors, four drive-through dock doors, reinforced speed bays and parking for 914 autos and 250 trailers.

The project team included Graycor Construction Co., Ware Malcomb, DWS, Westpine Partners and Bank OZK. Marc Hertzberg, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL’s Phoenix office are the exclusive leasing brokers.

