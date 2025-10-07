Tuesday, October 7, 2025
The-Albright-Austin
The Albright is located at 8528 Burnet Road in Austin's north-central submarket.
ParkProperty Capital Refinances 261-Unit Apartment Building in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — ParkProperty Capital, an investment firm with offices in Atlanta and Germany, has refinanced The Albright, a 261-unit apartment building in North Austin. Developed in partnership with another Atlanta-based firm, Wood Partners, and completed last summer, The Albright offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 876 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, clubroom, gaming area, pet park and a rooftop lounge. Elliott Throne, Josh Odessky and Jayme Nelson of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through global private equity firm ACRE on behalf of ownership.

