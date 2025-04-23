Parkside, MDH Add Tenants at Oakhurst Commons Redevelopment Project in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Co-owners Parkside Partners and MDH Partners have opened or signed a new round of office and retail tenants at Oakhurst Commons, a 10-acre mixed-use redevelopment underway in Charlotte’s Oakhurst neighborhood on the city’s east side. Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services is leading the leasing assignment for both the office and retail components at Oakhurst Commons.

The new concepts joining include Brunches (opening in August), The Health Club (open), Ilios Crafted Greek (open), DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen (no opening date announced), Wildlands Engineering (no opening date announced), Switchyards (open), Made2Move (open) and Moodhouse (open).