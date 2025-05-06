Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Additional conveniences such as electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour package lockers, controlled-access parking, and private garages will further support residents at Commons at Cottonwood Creek, a new multifamily project in Waco.
Parkspring to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Project in Waco

by Taylor Williams

WACO, TEXAS — Texas-based Parkspring Multifamily will develop a 392-unit multifamily project within the Cottonwood Creek master-planned development in Waco. Commons at Cottonwood Creek will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that will range in size from 754 to 1,028 square feet. Residences will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-vinyl plank flooring, full-size washers and dryers, smart-home technology and private yards in select units. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse with a kitchen, coffee bar, pool table, golf simulator and TVs; a business center with private conference rooms and coworking spaces; a resort-style pool with tanning ledges; a fully equipped athletic club; outdoor kitchen areas; and an onsite dog park. EDI International is the project architect, and OHT Partners is the general contractor. Construction will begin this month and is expected to be complete in mid-2027. NewQuest is the master developer of Cottonwood Creek.

