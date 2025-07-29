Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Axis-Office-Campus-Anaheim-CA
Axis offers 306,664 square feet of office space at 2121-2170 Towne Centre Place, 2190 Town Centre Place and 2390 Orangewood Ave. in Anaheim, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

ParkTerra, JEN Partners Buy 306,664 SF Axis Office Campus in Anaheim, California

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — ParkTerra and JEN Partners have acquired Axis, an office campus in Anaheim, from a joint venture between a global banking giant and Pendulum Property Partners for $62.5 million. CBRE National Office Partners’ Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo and Bryan Johnson represented the seller. CBRE’s Greg Sullivan, Jennifer Whittington, David Dowd and Matt Didier also advised the seller on the transaction.

Axis offers 306,664 square feet of office space at 2121-2170 Towne Centre Place, 2190 Town Centre Place and 2390 Orangewood Ave. The campus offers a creative office building tailored for owner-users, a residential redevelopment site and a high-end office asset.

You may also like

Colliers Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Lynnhaven Square Retail...

Mesa West Capital Provides $55M Refinancing for Burton...

Hawkins Completes 288-Unit Canyon Ridge Multifamily Property in...

IPA Brokers $14.4M Sale of Apartment Community in...

CBRE Negotiates Sales of Two Retail Ground Leases...

SkyREM Purchases 565,560 SF Warehouse in Metro Indianapolis

MedProperties Acquires 41,540 SF Medical Office Building in...

Boulder Group Brokers $3.1M Sale of Raising Cane’s-Occupied...

Institutional Investors Resume Activity Amid Stabilizing Conditions