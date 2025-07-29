ParkTerra, JEN Partners Buy 306,664 SF Axis Office Campus in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — ParkTerra and JEN Partners have acquired Axis, an office campus in Anaheim, from a joint venture between a global banking giant and Pendulum Property Partners for $62.5 million. CBRE National Office Partners’ Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo and Bryan Johnson represented the seller. CBRE’s Greg Sullivan, Jennifer Whittington, David Dowd and Matt Didier also advised the seller on the transaction.

Axis offers 306,664 square feet of office space at 2121-2170 Towne Centre Place, 2190 Town Centre Place and 2390 Orangewood Ave. The campus offers a creative office building tailored for owner-users, a residential redevelopment site and a high-end office asset.