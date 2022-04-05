Parkview Financial Acquires Office Building in West Los Angeles for $19M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Parkview Financial plans to utilize the 24,317-square-foot office at its headquarters.

LOS ANGELES — Parkview Financial has purchased a multi-tenant office building located at 11440 San Vicente Blvd. in West Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood. Westwood Financial, which owned the property since 1989 and currently occupies the first floor, sold the asset for $19 million.

Parkview Financial plans to occupy the three-story, 24,317-square-foot property as its new headquarters. The company will implement a $2 million renovation of the asset’s common areas, as well as building out the entire 8,000-square-foot second floor, with plans to move in by late 2022.

Built in 1972, the building features various floorplate layouts with walkability to amenities, including restaurants and retail stores. Additionally, the property features 49 parking spaces and overlooks Veterans’ Park on Wilshire Boulevard.

Tom Sexton and Michael Arnold of NAI Capital represented the buyer, while Daniel Rainer, Matt McRoskey and Andrew Harper of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.