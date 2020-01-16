Parkview Financial Funds $19.8M Loan for French Valley Commons Project Near Temecula, California

Dollar Tree, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Jiffy Lube have pre-leased retail space at the first phase of French Valley Commons in Winchester, Calif.

WINCHESTER, CALIF. — Parkview Financial has provided a $19.8 million loan to Temecula, Calif.-based W Development Partners for construction of the first phase of French Valley Commons, a 14.1-acre mixed-use project in Winchester. The initial phase will include a nine-building development situated at the northwest corner of Leon and Benton roads in Winchester’s French Valley area.

Totaling 87,231 square feet, the first phase will feature 36,524 square feet of retail space spanning six buildings and 50,532 square feet of flex/light industrial space spread across three buildings. Three of the planned retail buildings are pre-leased to O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dollar Tree and Jiffy Lube.

With the closing of this loan, construction has commenced on the three pre-leased retail parcels and the largest light industrial building, which will total 22,925 square feet. Completion of the four buildings is slated for early to mid-2021. The construction timeline for the remaining five buildings has not been released.

The second phase of French Valley Commons is entitled for 52,000 square feet of retail and industrial space, with construction timing based on interest and lease-up from the first phase.