Parkview Financial Provides $35M in Construction Financing for 42-Acre West Harbor Retail Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Located in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood, West Harbor will feature more than 125,460 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater. (Rendering courtesy of Studio One Eleven)

LOS ANGELES — Parkview Financial has provided a $35 million senior construction loan to a venture between Ratkovich Co. and Jerico Development for the development of West Harbor, a retail center along the Los Angeles waterfront in the San Pedro neighborhood. The financing from Parkview is in addition to $55 million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, as well as $85 million of investor equity.

Situated on 42 acres at 1200 Nagoya Way, West Harbor will feature more than 125,460 square feet of multi-tenant retail space. Slated for completion in two phases, several restaurants will anchor the development, including Yamashiro, King & Queen Cantina, a market hall for fast-casual dining and Bark Social. Additionally, the project will include a 6,200-seat amphitheater developed in conjunction with the Nederlander Organization, as well as a variety of other tenants.

The Los Angeles City Harbor Department owns the site and executed a long-term ground lease with the developer. The project is now under construction with completion slated for 2024.