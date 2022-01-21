Parkview Financial Funds $66M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

Aview Equities' new project at 57 Caton Place in Brooklyn will be located near Prospect Park, a 526-acre public space that features tennis courts, baseball fields, a lake and biking/walking paths.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has funded a $66 million construction loan for a 131-unit multifamily project that will be located at 57 Caton Place in Brooklyn. About 25 percent (33) of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities will include a fitness center, game room and coworking space. The borrower is an affiliate of locally based developer Aview Equities. Gene Kaufman Architect is designing the project, and Jun’s Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for January 2024.