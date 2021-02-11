Parkview Financial Funds $9.4M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Tacoma, Washington
TACOMA, WASH. — Parkview Financial has provided a $9.4 million construction loan to Emerald Bay Apartments LLC for the development of a multifamily property in Tacoma. Construction is under way at the project, with completion slated for early 2022.
Located at 1624 E 32nd St., Emerald Bay Apartments will feature 82 units in a mix of 53 studios and 29 one-bedroom units. The units feature plank vinyl and treated concrete floors, exposed wood truss ceilings and stone surfaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, community room, event space, dog wash and grass area, and a bike storage and repair room.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.