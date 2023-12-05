Tuesday, December 5, 2023
2000-E.-Hagert-St.-Philadelphia
The site at 2000 E. Hagert St. in Philadelphia spans roughly half an acre and is located about two miles north of the downtown area.
Parkview Financial Provides $19.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $19.8 million construction loan for a 108-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2000 E. Hagert St. in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The property will comprise four studios, 82 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units. The average unit size will be 707 square feet, and the property will also house 13 live/work artist lofts will average 571 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, pet park and a courtyard. The borrower is M&B Development. Completion is slated for early 2025.

