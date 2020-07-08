Parkview Financial Provides $19M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Bloomingdale, Illinois
BLOOMINGDALE, ILL. — Parkview Financial has provided a nearly $19 million construction loan for Bloomingdale Trails, a 90-unit rental multifamily project located at 290 Stonington Drive in Bloomingdale. Schiller Park, Ill.-based MB Bloomingdale Trails LLC was the borrower. Situated on 5.3 acres, the development will feature four three-story buildings. All of the units will be two-bedroom floor plans and average 1,170 square feet. Currently, about 20 percent of the construction has been completed, including demolition, underground utilities and foundation. Completion is slated for September.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.