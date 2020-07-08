REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $19M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Bloomingdale Trails will feature 90 units.

BLOOMINGDALE, ILL. — Parkview Financial has provided a nearly $19 million construction loan for Bloomingdale Trails, a 90-unit rental multifamily project located at 290 Stonington Drive in Bloomingdale. Schiller Park, Ill.-based MB Bloomingdale Trails LLC was the borrower. Situated on 5.3 acres, the development will feature four three-story buildings. All of the units will be two-bedroom floor plans and average 1,170 square feet. Currently, about 20 percent of the construction has been completed, including demolition, underground utilities and foundation. Completion is slated for September.

