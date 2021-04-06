REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $21.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in East Hollywood

Located at 4065 Oakwood Ave. in Los Angeles, the five-story building will feature 68 apartments.

LOS ANGELES — Parkview Financial has provided a $21.5 million construction loan to Oakwood CA LLC for the development of multifamily property located at 4065 Oakwood Ave. in Los Angeles’ East Hollywood submarket.

Slated for completion in 2022, the five-story building will feature 68 apartments in a mix of two studios, 25 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,059 square feet. Fourteen of the units will be designated for low-income residents. Additionally, the community will feature a 4,000-square-foot courtyard and 100 parking spaces.

