Parkview Financial Provides $21.5M Loan for Hotel Conversion Project in Newark

Winchester Equities will convert the vacant hotel at 810 Broad St. in Newark into a 106-unit multifamily building.

NEWARK, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $21.5 million loan for the acquisition and conversion of a 13-story vacant hotel located at 810 Broad St. in Newark. The borrower, a subsidiary of Winchester Equities LLC, plans to transform the property, which was originally constructed in 1912 as the headquarters of First National State Bank, into a multifamily complex. Upon completion, which is slated for late 2022, the property will house 106 apartments in studio and one-bedroom formats and a 7,500-square-foot restaurant.