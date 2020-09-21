REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $22.7M Construction Loan for Townhome Project in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The 67-unit project is under construction in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Parkview Financial has provided a $22.7 million loan for the construction of a 67-unit townhome project in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. The for-sale units will be housed in eight three-story buildings. The project will offer a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom townhomes. Amenities will include a clubhouse, gym, playground and dog run. Construction recently commenced with completion slated for spring 2021. A joint venture between Noah Properties and MPM Holdings was the borrower.

