Parkview Financial Provides $25.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Frank Nelson Building is located at 205 20th St. N. and will be converted into a 180-unit apartment community with four commercial units on the ground floor.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Parkview Financial has provided a $25.5 million construction loan to Orchestra Partners Development for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham. The overall financing for the property included $9 million in state and federal Historic Tax Credits, opportunity zone investors and a mezzanine loan, according to Parkview Financial.

Built in 1903 as the First National Bank Building, the Frank Nelson Building is located at 205 20th St. N. The 10-story, 79,000-square-foot office building will be converted into a 180-unit apartment community and will include four commercial units on the ground floor totaling 9,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is slated for completion in late 2022.

The residential units will include 135 studios with averaging 398 square feet and 45 one-bedroom units averaging 532 square feet. The units will feature stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers and custom cabinets.

Community amenities will include a dog park and run, fitness center, pool table, outdoor deck, conference rooms and basement storage areas. The retail portion is preleased to The UPS Store in a 3,125-square-foot space and Trattoria ZaZa in a 1,441-square-foot space. The other retail units are available for lease.

The property is located less than one mile from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Frank Nelson Building is also situated on the same street as restaurants including Bistro Two Eighteen, Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A and The YARD Birmingham.