Parkview Financial Provides $26M Construction Loan for Art District Lofts in Downtown Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Arts District Lofts in Denver will feature 115 apartments with private balconies, a fitness center and rooftop deck.

DENVER — Parkview Financial has provided a $26 million construction loan to CRE Development Investments for the development of Art District Lofts, an apartment community located at 1275 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. With this financing, construction has now commenced with completion slated for December 2021.

Situated in Denver’s Art District, the eight-story project will feature 115 apartments and 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Art District Lofts will offer 51 studios, 55 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 548 square feet. Community amenities will include private balconies, a fitness center, rooftop deck and secure bike parking. The property will also offer 48 garage and surface parking spaces.