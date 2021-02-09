Parkview Financial Provides $27.5M Construction Loan for Kestrel Park Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

Slated for completion in March 2022, Kestrel Park Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., will feature 178 apartments.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Parkview Financial has provided a $27.5 million construction loan to Hurley Development for Kestrel Park Apartments, a multifamily property located in Vancouver, 10 miles from Portland, Ore.

Situated on 5.5 acres at 15306 NE Fourth Plain Road, Kestrel Park will feature 178 apartments spread across six three-story buildings. The community will offer 54 one-bedroom units, 108 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units, with an average size of 883 square feet.

Construction is underway, with completion slated for March 2022.

The apartment community is part of a multi-phase development, with Phases I through IV including residential lots that have been pre-sold to a national home builder. Kestrel Park Apartments is part of Phase V with future phases to include a retail and office center.