Parkview Financial Provides $30M Construction Loan for Manhattan Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

63-Pitts-St.-Manhattan

The new multifamily project at 63 Pitts St. in Manhattan is expected to be complete in July 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $30 million construction loan for a 59-unit apartment project at 63 Pitts St. on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The 12-story building will house 11 studios, 39 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom residences, with 18 units to be designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, gym, package room and onsite laundry facilities. The borrower expects to complete the project in July 2022.

