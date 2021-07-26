Parkview Financial Provides $34M Bridge Loan for Lifestyle Center in Plainfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Retail

Shops at Perry Crossing spans 600,000 square feet.

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Parkview Financial has provided a $34 million bridge loan for the refinancing and repositioning of Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield, a southwest suburb of Indianapolis. Built in 2006 and located at 2499 Futura Parkway, the lifestyle center spans 600,000 square feet. It is home to 40 tenants, including JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, AMC Theaters, H&M, DSW and Old Navy. The property suffered tenancy issues as a result of the pandemic and fell into receivership. However, Poag Shopping Centers was able to regain ownership and plans to embark on a marketing program in order to lease up the 20 percent vacancy. Ownership plans to list the asset for sale once it is stabilized. The bridge loan has a term of 18 months.