Parkview Financial Provides $38M Construction Loan for Houston Apartment Project

Hunington Properties' new community at 1107 Shepherd Drive in the Montrose/River Oaks area of Houston will total 168 units. Completion is slated for mid-2021.

HOUSTON — Parkview Financial has provided a $38 million loan for the construction of a 168-unit apartment community located at 1107 Shepherd Drive in Houston. The property will also feature 20,475 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 305-space parking structure. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and a dog park. Construction has commenced and is expected to be complete in mid-2021. Greystone arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Hunington Properties.

