REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $42.5M Loan for Acquisition, Redevelopment of Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Hospitality, Loans, Multifamily, Western

2886-S-Circle-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO

Located at 2886 S. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo., the 496-room Hotel Elegante will be converted into a multifamily property.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Parkview Financial has provided a $42.5 million loan to Austin, Texas-based Shir Capital for the purchase, redevelopment and repositioning of Hotel Elegante, a hotel at 2886 S. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Built in 1974 on 17 acres, Hotel Elegante features 496 guest rooms, a conference center, restaurant, pool and lounge. With the sale complete, Shir Capital has a planned phased renovation for the common areas, as well as the conversion of the rooms to studio apartments over the next 24 months.

Working within the current room layouts, Shir Capital will add kitchenettes and closets, and perform upgrades to modernize the rooms. The units are approximately 350 square feet and all utilities will be included in the rent.

Additionally, the 29,600-square-foot conference center will be converted into self-storage, which a third-party operator will manage.

Malcomb Davies and Zack Streit of The Davies Group at Los Angeles-based George Smith Partners arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  