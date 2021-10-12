REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $50M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

2601-Fourth-St.-Queens

The new multifamily project at 2601 Fourth St. in Queens is slated for a fall 2023 completion.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $50 million construction loan for a multifamily project in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The 13-story building will consist of 143 condominiums and 40,034 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The property will offer a mix of 11 studios, 48 one-bedroom apartments and 84 two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 743 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center and a rooftop terrace. The borrower and developer, Ming Garden Realty LLC, expects to complete the project in fall 2023.

