Parkview Financial Provides $8.7M Construction Loan for Five-Story Office Building in Denver

2926-Umatilla-St-Denver-CO

Located at 2926 Umatilla St. in Denver, the five-story building will feature 32,734 square feet of speculative office space.

DENVER — Parkview Financial has provided an $8.7 million construction loan to 2926 Umatilla LLC, an entity of Generation Development, for the development of a speculative office building in Denver.

Located at 2926 Umatilla St. within the LoHi submarket, the planned five-story property is situated on an infill lot formerly used for parking. The 32,734-square-foot building will feature underground parking for 30 cars via a stacked mechanical parking system.

Generation Development acquired the site in late 2018 and construction on the project will begin soon. Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2022.

George Smith Partners arranged the loan. Denver-based BOSS Architects is serving as project architect.

