Parkview Financial Provides $9.8M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in Chicago
CHICAGO — Parkview Financial has provided a $9.8 million loan for the construction of a 48-unit apartment project in Northwest Chicago. The two-building, four-story development will also include 10,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 56 parking spaces. A joint venture between Noah Properties and MPM Holdings is developing the project. Construction has commenced and completion is slated for late 2021.
