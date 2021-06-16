Parkview Financial Provides $90M Construction Loan for Manhattan Mixed-Use Project

Construction of 1 Park Row in Manhattan is expected to be complete in April 2023.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $90 million construction loan for a 23-story mixed-use project that will be located at 1 Park Row in Manhattan’s Financial District. The 103,000-square-foot building will comprise 58 condos in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 19,000 square feet of office space and retail condos. Residential amenities will include a gym, package room, common garden/terrace and a children’s playroom. Demolition is underway on an existing six-story building at the site, and the new project is slated for completion in April 2023. The borrower and developer is 1 Park Row Development LLC, an entity of Circle F Capital. New York-based Fogarty Finger is the project architect, and New York-based MJM Associates Construction is the general contractor.