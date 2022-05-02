REBusinessOnline

Parkview Financial Provides $92M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Office Building

Posted on by in Development, Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

1498-1538-Coney-Island-Ave.-Brooklyn

The new office building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave. in Brooklyn is slated for an October 2023 completion.

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $92 million construction loan for a 215,379-square-foot office building that will be located at 1498-1538 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood. The project will include 51,000 square feet of retail space and a 267-space automated parking structure. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in October 2023. Between the office and retail components, the building is 30 percent preleased. Aaron Birnbaum and Elliott Kunstlinger of Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan through Parkview on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based developer Baruch Singer.

