Parkview Financing Provides $42M Construction Loan for Waterfront Residential Project in Washington

Ledges-Columbia-Palisades-Camas-WA

Located in Camas, Wash., The Ledges at Columbia Palisades will feature 90 apartments and 51 condominiums.

CAMAS, WASH. — Parkview Financial has provided a $42 million construction loan to Kirkland Development for the construction of The Ledges at Columbia Palisades, a multifamily community located at 19801 E. Ascension Loop in Camas. Slated for completion in 2022, the project is entitled for 90 apartments and 51 condominiums.

Situated on 1.3 acres, the 192,701-square-foot, two-building development will consist of five stories and two partially subterranean parking levels with 231 parking spaces. The apartment component will offer 18 studio, 51 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units with an average size of 715 square feet. The condominium portion will consist of 42 two-bedroom units averaging 1,226 square feet and nine three-bedroom units averaging 2,102 square feet.

Community amenities will include a lobby, lounge, mail room, bike room, fitness center, two pools, a roof deck, dog washing station and car washing station.

