REBusinessOnline

Parkview Provides $12.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Orange, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

ORANGE, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $12.5 million construction loan for The Legacy, a 51-unit apartment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The unit mix will include one- and two-bedroom residences that feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Onsite amenities will include a resident lounge area, fitness center and a rooftop terrace. The borrower was an affiliate of New Jersey-based KW Contracting Construction Corp. Construction is underway, and the project is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

