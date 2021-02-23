Parkview Provides $61M in Predevelopment Financing for Multifamily Project in Weehawken, New Jersey

The new multifamily project at 1400 and 1900 Avenue at Port Imperial in Weehawken, New Jersey, will add 282 condos and 4,601 square feet of retail space to the local supply.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided $61 million to fund predevelopment financing and entitlement for 1400 and 1900 Avenue at Port Imperial in Weehawken, located across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan. The project will consist of an eight-story, 282-unit condominium building with 4,601 square feet of retail space and a 346-space parking garage. Residential amenities will include a lounge, indoor pool, spa, fitness center, basketball court, multi-media room, game room, library and coworking space. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, dining and kitchen stations, sun deck, fire pit and lounge seating. The development team expects the entitlement process to last about six months.