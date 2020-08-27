Parkview Provides $9.5M Construction Loan for Student Housing Project in Prairie View, Texas

PRAIRIE VIEW, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial has provided a $9.5 million construction loan for a 120-unit student housing project in Prairie View, about 50 miles northwest of Houston. The property will serve Prairie View A&M University and represents the first phase of a 390-unit development that will be known as Prairie View Plaza. The first building will consist of 72 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units with full kitchens and individual washers and dryers. Phase I is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021. In addition to the student housing portion, Prairie View Plaza will ultimately include 70 townhomes for sale, 100 apartments and 58,000 square feet of retail space. The borrower was PV Asset Management.