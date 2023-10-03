Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Post Oak Central in Houston's Uptown area consists of three office buildings totaling roughly 1.2 million square feet on a 17-acre site.
Parkway Acquires 1.2 MSF Post Oak Central Office Campus in Uptown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Parkway, which is a partnership between Orlando-based Parkway Property Investments and Houston-based Midway, has acquired Post Oak Central, a 1.2 million-square-foot office campus in Uptown Houston. Designed by Philip Johnson and constructed between 1975 and 1981, the campus consists of three buildings on a 17-acre site. Post Oak Central also features 90,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including both fine dining and fast-casual concepts, as well as onsite medical and banking services. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

