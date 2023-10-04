Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Primarily built in phases in the late 1990s, CityWest Place in Houston consists of four buildings totaling more than 1.4 million square feet of office space.
Parkway Acquires 1.4 MSF CityWestPlace Office Campus in Houston’s Westchase District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Parkway, which is a partnership between Orlando-based Parkway Property Investments and Houston-based Midway, has acquired CityWestPlace, a four-building, 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Houston’s Westchase District. Designed by Keating Mann Jerrigan Rottet and Daniel Mann Johnson & Mendenhall, CityWestPlace was constructed between 1993 and 2001 and renovated in 2020. Amenities include a conference space, multiple food-and-beverage options, two fitness centers, trails and sports fields. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller, which previous owned an interest in the property, in the transaction. Parkway will continue to operate the property, and Parkway’s development partner, Midway, will oversee the continued development of CityWestPlace.

