Phase II of the 740-acre Lakeland Central Park campus will comprise a road extension, pad-ready sites and LCP 300, a 261,000-square-foot industrial facility.
Parkway Breaks Ground on Phase II of $750M Industrial Park in Lakeland, Florida

by John Nelson

LAKELAND, FLA. — Parkway has broken ground on Phase II of Lakeland Central Park, a $750 million industrial park spanning 740 acres in Lakeland. The second phase will comprise LCP 300, a new 261,000-square-foot cross-dock industrial facility at 1735 Winston Park Blvd.; an extension of Winston Park Boulevard with a direction connection to a signalized intersection at Airport Road; and pad-ready sites that can accommodate facilities spanning 162,000 to 1.7 million square feet.

Phase I of Lakeland Central Park included LCP 200, a 705,000-square-foot, Class A facility that recently sold to a global furniture manufacturer and retailer. Parkway expects to deliver LCP 300 by fourth-quarter 2026, with the infrastructure, extension of Winston Park Boulevard and pad site deliveries expected to be completed by second-quarter 2027.

The project team for Lakeland Central Park includes capital partner Silverpeak, an unnamed institutional investor with $140 billion of real estate assets under management, Berkadia (financial intermediary), Pinnacle Financial Partners (lead debt lender), Jr. Davis Construction (general contractor for infrastructure), Marcobay Construction (general contractor for LCP 300) and Cushman & Wakefield (marketing and leasing).

