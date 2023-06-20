Tuesday, June 20, 2023
High 5 will neighbor open-air entertainment venue The HUB, which opened late last year.
Parkway Construction Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Entertainment Center in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

Parkway Construction has broken ground on a 70,000-square-foot venue for Austin-based High 5 Entertainment in Allen, located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The venue is located within The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development. The entertainment center will feature a landscaped miniature golf course, a 24-lane bowling alley, two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing arena, escape rooms and a scratch kitchen with a full bar. Completion is slated for next spring. JaRyCo is the master developer of The Farm in Allen.

