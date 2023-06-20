Parkway Construction Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Entertainment Center in Allen, Texas

Parkway Construction has broken ground on a 70,000-square-foot venue for Austin-based High 5 Entertainment in Allen, located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The venue is located within The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development. The entertainment center will feature a landscaped miniature golf course, a 24-lane bowling alley, two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing arena, escape rooms and a scratch kitchen with a full bar. Completion is slated for next spring. JaRyCo is the master developer of The Farm in Allen.