Monday, June 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phase II of Lakeland Central Park will include a new 260,000-square-foot cross-dock industrial building.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Parkway Sells 705,000 SF Industrial Building at Lakeland Central Park in Central Florida, Plans Phase II Expansion

by John Nelson

LAKELAND, FLA. — Parkway has sold LCP 200, a 705,000-square-foot industrial building located within Lakeland Central Park. The buyer was not disclosed, but The Ledger reports that Ashley Furniture purchased the facility for $70.5 million. Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito, Ryan Hubbard, Lisa Ross and Trey Carswell of Cushman & Wakefield represented Parkway in the transaction.

Since breaking ground in 2021, Parkway has completed the first phase of Lakeland Central Park, including the delivery of multiple pad-ready sites and the construction of LCP 200. Phase II of Lakeland Central Park will feature an extension to Winston Park Boulevard for direct interstate access, a 260,000-square-foot cross-dock industrial building and additional pad-ready sites that can accommodate 162,000 square feet to 1.6 million square feet.

You may also like

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 104,957 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 59,252 SF...

Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 41,829 SF...

AP Construction Breaks Ground on $2.3M Healthcare Expansion...

NorthPoint to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 236,000 SF Industrial Property...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Overlook...

Lingerfelt, Davis Cos. Acquire 95-Acre Site in Richmond,...