Parkway Sells 705,000 SF Industrial Building at Lakeland Central Park in Central Florida, Plans Phase II Expansion

LAKELAND, FLA. — Parkway has sold LCP 200, a 705,000-square-foot industrial building located within Lakeland Central Park. The buyer was not disclosed, but The Ledger reports that Ashley Furniture purchased the facility for $70.5 million. Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito, Ryan Hubbard, Lisa Ross and Trey Carswell of Cushman & Wakefield represented Parkway in the transaction.

Since breaking ground in 2021, Parkway has completed the first phase of Lakeland Central Park, including the delivery of multiple pad-ready sites and the construction of LCP 200. Phase II of Lakeland Central Park will feature an extension to Winston Park Boulevard for direct interstate access, a 260,000-square-foot cross-dock industrial building and additional pad-ready sites that can accommodate 162,000 square feet to 1.6 million square feet.