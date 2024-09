ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Partner Engineering & Science Inc. has opened an 18,000-square-foot office in the coastal New Jersey city of Asbury Park. The building at 929 Asbury Ave. was originally constructed in the late 19th century as a warehouse and showroom. The space, which will serve as the company’s East Coast headquarters and can support about 70 people, features private offices, conference rooms and flexible workstations.