Partnering With Parents Buys Office Park in Oceanside for $11.8M, Plans Conversion to Charter School Campus

The buyer plans to convert the vacant four-building, 99,968-square-foot office park, at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court in Oceanside, Calif., into a school campus.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Sunrise Capital has completed the disposition of a vacant office campus situated on six acres at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court in Oceanside. Partnering With Parents, doing business as The Classical Academies, acquired the asset for $11.8 million.

The buyer, an organization of tuition-free California public charter schools in North San Diego County, plans to convert the four-building, 99,968-square-foot office park into a school campus.

Peter Curry, Jason Kimmel and Tim Winslow of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jon Walters and Jim Benson of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.