REBusinessOnline

Partnering With Parents Buys Office Park in Oceanside for $11.8M, Plans Conversion to Charter School Campus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Civic, Development, Office, Western

1305-1320-Union-Plaza-Ct-Oceanside-CA.jpg

The buyer plans to convert the vacant four-building, 99,968-square-foot office park, at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court in Oceanside, Calif., into a school campus.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Sunrise Capital has completed the disposition of a vacant office campus situated on six acres at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court in Oceanside. Partnering With Parents, doing business as The Classical Academies, acquired the asset for $11.8 million.

The buyer, an organization of tuition-free California public charter schools in North San Diego County, plans to convert the four-building, 99,968-square-foot office park into a school campus.

Peter Curry, Jason Kimmel and Tim Winslow of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jon Walters and Jim Benson of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  