REBusinessOnline

Partners Announces Split From NAI Global Affiliation, Will Open New Dallas Office

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston-based brokerage and advisory firm formerly known as NAI Partners has elected not to renew its affiliation with NAI Global and has rebranded the entire organization as Partners. All of the organization’s business lines, including brokerage services, investor services and valuation, will operate under this brand, as will Partners Capital, the company’s commercial investment arm. In addition, Partners, which already has additional offices in Austin and San Antonio, will open a new office in Dallas in the coming months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  