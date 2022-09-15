Partners Announces Split From NAI Global Affiliation, Will Open New Dallas Office

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston-based brokerage and advisory firm formerly known as NAI Partners has elected not to renew its affiliation with NAI Global and has rebranded the entire organization as Partners. All of the organization’s business lines, including brokerage services, investor services and valuation, will operate under this brand, as will Partners Capital, the company’s commercial investment arm. In addition, Partners, which already has additional offices in Austin and San Antonio, will open a new office in Dallas in the coming months.