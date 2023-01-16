REBusinessOnline

Partners Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 158,976 SF Office Building in Houston

Gemini Plaza in Houston totals 158,976 square feet.

HOUSTON — Partners, the locally based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has arranged the sale-leaseback of Gemini Plaza, a 158,976-square-foot office building in Houston. Gemini Plaza is situated adjacent to the NASA Johnson Space Center on the city’s southeast side. Cary Latham, Wyatt Huff and Dan Boyles represented the seller, Universal Weather & Aviation LLC, in the transaction. Noah Kruger of Savills represented the buyer, JMK5 Holdings.

