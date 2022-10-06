Partners Arranges Sale of 19,598 SF Industrial Property in Marshall, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

MARSHALL, TEXAS — Partners, the firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has arranged the sale of a 19,598-square-foot industrial property located at 281 Gateway Park Road in Marshall, located near the Texas-Louisiana border. The sale included nine acres of undeveloped land. Josh Lass-Sughrue of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Davis Property Partnership LLC, in the transaction. Colten Courtney, Brett Lum and Carlos Marquez, also with Partners, represented the buyer, R&S Empire Properties LLC.