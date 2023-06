LAREDO, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 37,500-square-foot industrial property in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 14610 Atlanta Drive was built on 2.5 acres in 1997 and features 24-foot clear heights. Gustavo Torres of Partners represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.