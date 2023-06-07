Partners Arranges Sale of 43,000 SF Industrial Facility in La Marque, Texas

LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Partners Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 43,000-square-foot industrial facility in La Marque, located southeast of Houston in Galveston County. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 4725 Lawndale St. was built on three acres in 1978. Cary Latham and Wyatt Huff of Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Baucom Property Leasing LLC, in the transaction. Anthony Heins of Heins Properties represented the buyer, Wolf Capital Partners.